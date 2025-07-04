Freedom Takes Flight As PAL Celebrates With Independence Day Travel Deals

Philippine Airlines' A350-900

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Philippine Airlines (PAL) held one of its biggest treats for passengers in celebration of the Philippines' 127th Independence Day.Experience the powdery white sand beaches and stunning sunsets of Boracay, the whitewater rafting adventures of Cagayan de Oro, the pristine shores and chocolate hills of Bohol, and the surfing paradise of Siargao at more affordable fares.The PAL full-service experience includes delicious in-flight meals and refreshments, advanced seat sale selection, and seamless connection. Enjoy heartfelt care and service throughout your journey.PAL's Independence Day Seat Sale fares on flights to the Philippines: from Los Angeles: USD 749 (roundtrip all-in fare); from San Francisco: USD 749 (roundtrip all-in fare); from New York: USD 1,019 (roundtrip all-in fare); from Honolulu: USD 939 (roundtrip all-in fare); from Guam: USD 349 (roundtrip all-in fare); andfrom Seattle: USD 799 (roundtrip all-in fare).As the Philippine flag represents the nation's journey toward independence, the PAL boarding pass has come to symbolize the freedom to explore for many Filipinos. Whether it's visiting family abroad or in the provinces, rediscovering the beauty of the islands, experiencing new cultures in other countries, or just taking a well-earned break to relax and recharge -- each PAL trip reflects a form of freedom made possible with“Care That Comes from the Heart.”Watch out for more upcoming offers from the Philippine flag carrier.

