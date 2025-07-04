Freedom Takes Flight With PAL's Independence Day Travel Deals

PAL's most-awaited travel deals happen in time for the Philippines' Independence Day.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Philippine Airlines (PAL) had launched one of the most-awaited travel deals of the year in celebration of the Philippines' 127th Independence Day.PAL's Independence Day Seat Sale included discounted fares on flights to the Philippines: from Sydney: AUD 689 (roundtrip all-in fare); from Melbourne: AUD 699 (roundtrip all-in fare); from Brisbane: AUD 839 (roundtrip all-in fare); from Perth: AUD 819 (roundtrip all-in fare); and from Port Moresby: AUD 1,389 (roundtrip all-in fare).Explore the beauty of the Philippines at Lower FaresExperience the powdery white sand beaches and stunning sunsets of Boracay, the whitewater rafting adventures of Cagayan de Oro, the pristine shores and chocolate hills of Bohol, and the surfing paradise of Siargao at more affordable fares.Flying the Flag of Filipino ExcellenceThe PAL full-service experience includes delicious in-flight meals and refreshments, advanced seat sale selection, and seamless connection. Enjoy heartfelt care and service throughout your journey.As the Philippine flag represents the nation's journey toward independence, the PAL boarding pass has come to symbolize the freedom to explore for many Filipinos. Whether it's visiting family abroad or in the provinces, rediscovering the beauty of the islands, experiencing new cultures in other countries, or just taking a well-earned break to relax and recharge -- each PAL trip reflects a form of freedom made possible with“Care That Comes from the Heart.”

