46 Children Remain In Forced Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region
“In five settlements where compulsory evacuation with parents or guardians and other legal representatives has been announced, 46 children from 38 families remain,” Ryzhakova said.
She specified that most of the children are in the Dobropillia city territorial community, where there are 27 children, and in the Druzhkivka city territorial community, where there are 18 children.Read also: Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia may be considered genocide - OSCE PA Special Rapporteur
Ryzhakova added that over the past week, 55 children from 38 families were forcibly evacuated from Donetsk region, with the largest number coming from the Druzhkivka city territorial community – 44 children from 29 families.
As reported, the forced evacuation of children with their families in Donetsk Oblast began on April 7, 2023.
Photo: Kyiv City State Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment