46 Children Remain In Forced Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Yulia Ryzhakova, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration's Children's Affairs Service, during an online briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In five settlements where compulsory evacuation with parents or guardians and other legal representatives has been announced, 46 children from 38 families remain,” Ryzhakova said.

She specified that most of the children are in the Dobropillia city territorial community, where there are 27 children, and in the Druzhkivka city territorial community, where there are 18 children.

Ryzhakova added that over the past week, 55 children from 38 families were forcibly evacuated from Donetsk region, with the largest number coming from the Druzhkivka city territorial community – 44 children from 29 families.

As reported, the forced evacuation of children with their families in Donetsk Oblast began on April 7, 2023.

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration