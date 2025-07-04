Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
46 Children Remain In Forced Evacuation Zone In Donetsk Region

2025-07-04 01:05:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Yulia Ryzhakova, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration's Children's Affairs Service, during an online briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“In five settlements where compulsory evacuation with parents or guardians and other legal representatives has been announced, 46 children from 38 families remain,” Ryzhakova said.

She specified that most of the children are in the Dobropillia city territorial community, where there are 27 children, and in the Druzhkivka city territorial community, where there are 18 children.

Read also: Abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia may be considered genocide - OSCE PA Special Rapporteur

Ryzhakova added that over the past week, 55 children from 38 families were forcibly evacuated from Donetsk region, with the largest number coming from the Druzhkivka city territorial community – 44 children from 29 families.

As reported, the forced evacuation of children with their families in Donetsk Oblast began on April 7, 2023.

Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

