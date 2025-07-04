Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
《The 36Th Golden Melody Awards》

《The 36Th Golden Melody Awards》


2025-07-04 12:15:44
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hip-hop artist Trout Fresh, previously nominated for Best Vocal Group at the 35th Golden Melody Awards, earned his first-ever win as Best Male Singer(Mandarin). His album "GOOD SOUND WITH ATTITUDES" also took home Best Mandarin Album, with the judges praising its refined and layered hip-hop rhythms. Waa Wei, who previously won Best Female Singer(Mandarin) at the 31st Golden Melody Awards, claimed the title once again with her album "Ordeal by Pearls," solidifying her place among the top artists in the industry.

The awards ceremony featured a breathtaking performance by Japanese international superstar MISIA, who performed two of her iconic songs, "Kibouno Uta" and "To Tomorrow." With her rich and powerful voice, she delivered an emotionally charged performance that filled the venue with warmth and strength. Her stage presence was mesmerizing, drawing the audience into a deeply healing musical atmosphere. MISIA not only conveyed love and hope through her vocals but also touched every heart with her heartfelt and moving performance, earning thunderous applause.

SOURCE Taiwan Television Enterprise

MENAFN04072025003732001241ID1109759371

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search