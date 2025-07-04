403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Launches \'Handloom Hackathon 2025\', Fostering Innovation And Empowering Artisans
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 03 July 2025, Delhi: Development Commissioner (Handlooms) today officially launched the \"Handloom Hackathon 2025,\" a pioneering national competition set to revolutionize India\'s handloom sector. Organized in collaboration with the National Design Centre and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer, IIT Delhi, the hackathon will be one of the key highlights of this year's National Handloom Day 2025 celebrations, reaffirming the government's commitment to preserving and modernizing the sector.
The Handloom Hackathon 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2–3, 2025, at the Research and Innovation Park of IIT Delhi, where students, technologists, weavers, and professionals will come together to develop ideas addressing real-world challenges in the handloom industry.
Speaking on this, Dr. M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), shared,“National Handloom Day is not just about honouring our weavers, it's about shaping the future of the sector. With Handloom Hackathon 2025, we are building a bridge between heritage and innovation by inviting young minds to co-create impactful solutions alongside traditional artisans and industry experts.”
Focusing on five core areas; design innovation, sustainability, market access, skill development, and community building, the hackathon will provide a platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration and practical problem-solving.
Under the theme \"DREAM IT; DO IT\", the hackathon encourages participation from college students, handloom and textile innovators, fashion designers, engineers, researchers, and weavers. The best ideas will not only receive awards but also long-term support from DC Handlooms to transform those ideas into real-world solutions.
The Handloom Hackathon 2025 aims to foster innovation, promote sustainability, enhance market access, drive skill development, and build a stronger community, ultimately leading to the economic empowerment of handloom artisans.
Online registration for the Handloom Hackathon 2025 is now open until July 31st, 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to register and find detailed information on themes, eligibility, and the full schedule at
About DC/Handlooms
The Development Commissioner (Handlooms) in the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is the apex body responsible for the overall development and welfare of the handloom sector in India.
The Handloom Hackathon 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2–3, 2025, at the Research and Innovation Park of IIT Delhi, where students, technologists, weavers, and professionals will come together to develop ideas addressing real-world challenges in the handloom industry.
Speaking on this, Dr. M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), shared,“National Handloom Day is not just about honouring our weavers, it's about shaping the future of the sector. With Handloom Hackathon 2025, we are building a bridge between heritage and innovation by inviting young minds to co-create impactful solutions alongside traditional artisans and industry experts.”
Focusing on five core areas; design innovation, sustainability, market access, skill development, and community building, the hackathon will provide a platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration and practical problem-solving.
Under the theme \"DREAM IT; DO IT\", the hackathon encourages participation from college students, handloom and textile innovators, fashion designers, engineers, researchers, and weavers. The best ideas will not only receive awards but also long-term support from DC Handlooms to transform those ideas into real-world solutions.
The Handloom Hackathon 2025 aims to foster innovation, promote sustainability, enhance market access, drive skill development, and build a stronger community, ultimately leading to the economic empowerment of handloom artisans.
Online registration for the Handloom Hackathon 2025 is now open until July 31st, 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to register and find detailed information on themes, eligibility, and the full schedule at
About DC/Handlooms
The Development Commissioner (Handlooms) in the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is the apex body responsible for the overall development and welfare of the handloom sector in India.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment