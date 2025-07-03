Clinical Laboratory Services Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Clinical Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The clinical laboratory services market size has witnessed robust growth in recent years, expanding from $291.7 billion in 2024 to a projected $314.18 billion in 2025 reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This historic period growth is accredited to the increase in chronic disease prevalence, rise in geriatric population, increase in personalized medicine, rise in the number of clinical trials, and the surge in automation in clinical laboratories.

What Does The Future Hold For The Clinical Laboratory Services Market ?

A steady upward trajectory is expected for the clinical laboratory services market in the next few years, reaching an estimated $418.4 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The increase in demand for diagnostic testing, increasing number of biochemistry tests, expanding healthcare expenditure, growing adoption of laboratory automation, and rising volumes of testing samples make significant contributions to this upward trend.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What About The Catalyst That Propels This Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth?

Emerging advancements such as artificial intelligence AI and digital technologies, innovative diagnostic technologies, advanced diagnostic technologies, as well as advanced molecular techniques also pave the way for high growth rates in the forecast period. Furthermore, the escalating demand for diagnostic testing contributes to this growth. Diagnostic tests aid early detection, effective treatment, and disease management by confirming or ruling out the presence of a disease condition in a patient. The need for diagnostic tests is on the rise due to increasing chronic and infectious diseases.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

Dominant players in the clinical laboratory services market include Roche Diagnostics India Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, IQVIA Laboratories, Labcorp , Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Geisinger Health System, Eurofins Scientific, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Grifols S.A., BioMérieux SA, SYNLAB Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., OPKO Health Inc, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Ambry Genetics Corporation, Genova Diagnostics GDX, Enzo Biochem Inc, Wildcat DX.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



How Is The Clinical Laboratory Services Market Segmented?

The clinical laboratory services market covered in this analysis is segmented as follows:

1 By Test Type: Genetic Testing, Clinical Chemistry, Medical Microbiology Testing, Hematology Testing, Immunology Testing, Cytology Testing, Drug Of Abuse Testing, Other Test Types

2 By Service Type: Hospital-Based Laboratories, Stand-Alone Laboratories, Clinic-Based Laboratories

3 By Technology: Conventional Laboratory Technology, Automated Laboratory Technology, Point-Of-Care Testing

4 By Application: Bioanalytical And Lab Chemistry Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell And Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical And Clinical Trial Related Services, Drug Discovery And Development Related Services, Other Clinical Laboratory Services

5 By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Clinics, Research Institutions

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Clinical Laboratory Services Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the clinical laboratory services market. In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is speculated to be the fastest-growing region. The regions accounted for in the clinical laboratory services market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Laboratory Testing Services Global Market Report 2025



Healthcare And Laboratory Labels Global Market Report 2025



Clinical Trial Supplies Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies, has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Utilising 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry leaders, professionals across various fields can stay ahead with the right information.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at ...



Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.