UAE: Could 'Sleep Divorce' Save Your Relationship?

Although untraditional, some couples opt to sleep separately to preserve both rest and emotional wellbeing.

On social media, some internet couples have posted their sleeping arrangements for their fans to see, only to be met with mixed reactions.

Also known as 'sleep divorce', this concept refers to couples who choose to sleep in separate bedrooms not because of resentment, but due to what doctors see as a practical solution to poor sleep.

“Sleep disruptions like loud snoring, restless leg syndrome, insomnia, and mismatched sleep schedules are common triggers [of separate sleeping],” Dr Nidhi Kumar, a specialist psychiatrist at Aster Clinic, told Khaleej Times. Over time, this can fester irritability and miscommunication.

“Rather than a sign of relationship trouble, many couples now view separate sleeping arrangements as a proactive step toward preserving both rest and emotional wellbeing,” he said.

According to him, sleeping separately is a sign of“maturity” because it involves couples mutually agreeing to it for their own benefits.“However, it's important that the decision is made through open communication and mutual agreement,” he said.“If avoidance or emotional distance is also present, it may signal deeper concerns.”

Specialist Internal Medicine Dr Princy John Purathan said couples sleeping separately can still nurture intimacy while getting quality rest.“Couples can try winding down together, maintaining bedtime rituals like cuddling or conversation before sleeping separately,” she said.

She recommends separate sleeping, whether long-term of temporary, for couples who have sleep conditions like chronic insomnia, restless leg syndrome, obstructive sleep apnoea, and frequent nocturia. She said for those conditions, which can significantly disrupt a partner's sleep, can be“medically advisable.”

“The key is open dialogue and mutual respect,” Purathan said.“Better sleep supports better mood, energy, and overall relationship satisfaction, so it's not about choosing one over the other.”