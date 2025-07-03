Video: Window Frame Dislodges Mid-Air On Indian Flight Spicejet Issues Statement
Passengers were left in a state of frenzy and panic after a window came loose on a SpiceJet flight on Tuesday, July 1.
The incident occurred when passengers on the Goa-bound flight that had taken off from Pune noticed a window frame dislodged mid-air.
As per Indian media outlets, the airline issued a statement, addressing travellers' worries, and clarified that passengers were not under any kind of risk during the journey and the frame was attached when the flight landed.
Contrary to passengers' fears, the dislodged item was not an entire window but just the interior frame. The airline confirmed that cabin pressure remained normal throughout the flight.
In its statement, the airline said the detached object was a "cosmetic (interior) window frame" on one of its Q400 aircraft and that it was only used for shading.
"It did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way," it added.
The airline further added that in cases where the interior of the window is affected, there is a pressure-bearing outer pane that ensures structural safety.
