Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates 25 Years In Bollywood With Fans

Abhishek Bachchan has completed 25 remarkable years in the Indian film industry, firmly establishing himself as one of the versatile artistes.

From his big screen debut film Refugee to exploring the streaming space with projects such as Breathe and Kaalidhar Laapata, Abhishek, aka Junior B, has enthralled audiences with many characters over the years.

On the occasion, the actor chose to take time off his work schedule to meet with his fans.

At a special screening of Kaalidhar Laapata, fans celebrated Abhishek's 25 years in films with cake, flowers and customised gifts. Abhishek was all smiles as he met a few of his fans at the screening in Mumbai earlier this week.

Abhishek's dad and megastar Amitabh Bachchan also made sure to celebrate the milestone moment.

On X, he reacted to a fan video and penned, "Is variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon (This variety, I bow to it, and I praise my son)."

In another post, Amitabh shared an update regarding his son's new project King with Shah Rukh Khan.

Abhishek's Refugee also marked the debut for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by JP Dutta, the film told the story of a man who helps people cross the borders between India and Pakistan through the Great Rann of Kutch. It was loosely based on a short story called Love Across the Salt Desert by Keki N Daruwalla.