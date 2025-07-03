Although The Alert Has Been Lowered, Poás Volcano National Park Will Not Reopen Yet: Sinac Prepares Reopening Plan

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Although the Poás Volcano has entered a more stable phase and the alert has been lowered to green, the National Park will remain closed for now. This was confirmed by the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) while they prepare the tourism reopening plan. According to Sinac, the decision responds to established safety protocols for this type of protected wilderness area.

Furthermore, the closure will remain in place until the necessary inspections, maintenance work, and technical evaluations are carried out to ensure a safe experience for visitors.

“The planned reopening date will be officially announced in the coming days. Prior to its opening, a series of infrastructure maintenance activities must be carried out,” said Franz Tattenbach, Minister of the Environment.

The alert change to green was declared by the National Emergency Commission (CNE) on July 2, after confirming a sustained decrease in volcanic activity, based on reports from the Technical Advisory Committee on Volcanology and Seismology.

Experts from Ovsicori, the National Seismological Network, and the Atmospheric Chemistry Laboratory observed:

Low-amplitude seismic tremor.

Stability in volcanic gases.

Some long-period seismic events.

Decreased intensity of phreatic eruptions.

However, SINAC (National Meteorological Service) reminded that risk management procedures must be followed, especially in public areas, before authorizing tourist entry.

While an official date is being confirmed, the SINAC Central Conservation Area is working on:

Review of infrastructure and trails.

Preventive maintenance in transit areas.

Coordination with the CNE and local committees.

Updated protocols for safe entry.

The park has been closed since March 23, when Poás Volcano entered an active eruptive phase. Although the current situation is more stable, the reopening will be gradual and based on technical criteria, authorities emphasized.