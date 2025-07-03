Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GBPCHF Wave Analysis 3 July 2025


2025-07-03 11:05:09
(MENAFN- FxPro)

GBPCHF: ⬆️ Buy

– GBPCHF reversed from strong support level 1.0785

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.0950

GBPCHF currency pair recently reversed up from the strong support level 1.0785 (which has been steadily reversing the price from last August as can be seen below).

The upward reversal from the support level 1.0785 created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strength of the support level 1.0785 and the oversold daily Stochastic, GBPCHF currency pair can be expected to rise to the next round resistance level 1.0950.

MENAFN03072025000156011031ID1109759165

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search