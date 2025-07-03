New Holland Appoints Inchcape As Distributor In Kenya

MENAFN - 3BL) CNH brand, New Holland , has announced that INCHCAPE KENYA has been appointed as its official distributor in Kenya with the priority of providing the best service to its customers. This new partnership brings a broad range of mechanized solutions to improve productivity and strengthen New Holland business in the country.

The agriculture sector plays an important role in Kenya as major source of income, particularly to rural households where agriculture is the main source of livelihoods. More importantly, agriculture is an important source of foreign currency through exports of agricultural commodities.

Underlining its commitment to Kenyan agriculture, New Holland will continue to provide its broadest product range, including TT Series tractors which complement power with economy; TD Straddle tractors which are suitable for a wide range of applications; TS6 and 10S Series tractors which are using for land preparation, cultivation, or haulage; high horsepower tractors to operate machinery and cover more ground in less time; and the TC Series combine harvesters which provide dependable performance for mixed and small-scale farmers in varied crop conditions. The Brand ensure that New Holland customers continue to receive enhanced support and service.

Read more here.