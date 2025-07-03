Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Secretary Rubio's Call With NATO Secretary General Rutte

2025-07-03 11:00:47

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce: 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte today.  Both leaders discussed the recent NATO Summit at The Hague, specifically highlighting Allies’ historic commitment to increasing defense spending to 5 percent of GDP.  Additionally, the Secretary and Secretary General Rutte shared their priorities for building from The Hague Summit, including advancing Alliance burden shifting objectives.  Lastly, both leaders underscored President Trump’s priority for ending the Russia-Ukraine war and Allies’ enduring sovereign commitments to supporting Ukraine, as reflected in The Hague Declaration.  

