Donald Trump Declares 'US Is HOT', Announces July 4 'Signing Celebration' For Big Beautiful Bill At White House

Donald Trump on Thursday announced a celebration at the White House on July 4 as his 'One Big Beautiful Bill' as House Republicans lifted his $4.5 trillion tax breaks and spending cuts bill to final passage.

Declaring US as 'HOT', the President said that the Republicans are now united like 'never before'

“The Republicans in the House of Representatives have just passed the“ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT.” Our Party is UNITED like never before and, our Country is“HOT.”” he said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

The 79-year-old Republican announced a 'signing celebration' at the White House on July 4, at 4 pm EST (6:30 am IST on July 5).

“We are going to have a Signing Celebration at the White House tomorrow, at 4 P.M. EST. All Congressmen/women and Senators are invited. Together, we will celebrate our Nation's Independence, and the beginning of our new Golden Age,” Trump wrote in his post.

Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill ' passed the House by a narrow margin earlier on Thursday. overcoming multiple setbacks to approve his signature second-term policy package before a self-imposed Fourth of July deadline.

“The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before. Thank you to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and all of the wonderful Republican Members of Congress who helped us deliver on our Promises, and so much more,” the President said.

Congratulating his country, Trump promised to keep 'working and winning'.

“Together, we can do things that were not even imagined possible less than one year ago. We will keep working, and winning - CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!”

Senate passes Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill

Donald Trump scored a massive victory Thursday as Congress passed his ambitious 'One Big Beautiful Bill' with a narrow margin.

The bill was passed with a final vote of 218-214, with two Republicans, Representative Thomas Massie and Brian Fitzpatrick, voting against it. All Democrats also voted against the bill.

The landmark bill, which includes tax cuts and funding boosts for the Pentagon and border security, will now head to Trump's desk to be signed into law.

White House declared“VICTORY” on social media and said Trump would sign the bill into law on Friday, the July 4th Independence Day holiday.