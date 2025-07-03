Delhi-NCR Sees Sudden Change In Weather, Fresh Spells Of Rain Likely Maharashtra, 12 More States On IMD's Orange Alert
According to IMD's nowcast warning issued at 5:30 AM, light rainfall is likely over several parts of Delhi in the next 2 hours, including parts of Central, North and East Delhi.
The weather warning mentions regions that are most likely to see fresh spells of rain today and in a post on X stated, "Light rainfall is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Rohini, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram) during next 2 hours."
