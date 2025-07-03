Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi-NCR Sees Sudden Change In Weather, Fresh Spells Of Rain Likely Maharashtra, 12 More States On IMD's Orange Alert

Delhi-NCR Sees Sudden Change In Weather, Fresh Spells Of Rain Likely Maharashtra, 12 More States On IMD's Orange Alert


2025-07-03 10:11:59
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather on July 4 morning, fresh spells of rain are likely today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for a total of 13 states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura.

According to IMD's nowcast warning issued at 5:30 AM, light rainfall is likely over several parts of Delhi in the next 2 hours, including parts of Central, North and East Delhi.

The weather warning mentions regions that are most likely to see fresh spells of rain today and in a post on X stated, "Light rainfall is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Rohini, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Azadpur, Pitampura, Delhi University, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev chauk, ITO), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram) during next 2 hours."

MENAFN03072025007365015876ID1109759106

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search