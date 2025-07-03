Comcast Builds All-New Fiber Internet Network In Westlake, Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tech leader's investment will bring Xfinity and Comcast Business services to Palm Beach County community

WESTLAKE, Fla., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new and powerful fiber Internet network is being built across Westlake, Florida . Once finished, more than 1,200 homes and businesses will have access to reliable and ultra-fast Internet, mobile, streaming, and other services with Xfinity and Comcast Business . The construction is being completed in phases and will continue through 2026.

Comcast is already making significant progress on the network build. Construction is finished in The Pines, The Terraces 1 & 2 and Woodlands communities, enabling more than 850 homes access to the company's next-generation network. Crews plan to expand the network in The Hammocks and The Terraces 3 neighborhoods. The goal is to expand the fiber network to reach even more homes as new developments are built in the city.

"As Palm Beach County grows, Comcast is committed to bringing ultra-fast connectivity to every corner of this community. That's why we're actively constructing a fiber network in Westlake to support the city's future. We're building the Internet of tomorrow," said Senior Vice President of Comcast's Florida Region, Jeff Buzzelli. "We're excited to invest in Westlake, so we can bring businesses and families our best-in-class products and services. Whether it's on the go with Xfinity Mobile or in the office with customized Comcast Business solutions, we're ready to earn Westlake's business and keep entrepreneurs and families connected to the moments that matter most."

This new, next-generation network will give Westlake access to faster Internet speeds that outperform competitors - up to 1 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 100 Gbps for businesses. With this fiber-to-the-home technology, customers can access symmetrical speeds which means faster uploads than ever before.

Introducing Xfinity for Consumers

Comcast's residential services are marketed under the Xfinity brand, and consumers in Westlake will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of products, including Internet , video , mobile , voice and home security . With fast Internet speeds, powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, and super-responsive connections with low lag available with its plan, customers have a great experience using their connected devices to stream their favorite sports and entertainment content, video chat with coworkers and friends, learn from home or simply surf the web.

Comcast Business to Power Westlake's Workforce

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals. Industry analysts and associations have consistently recognized Comcast Business as a leader and innovator in flexible, scalable options as well as one of the fastest-growing providers of Ethernet services.

Accessing Affordable Internet

Comcast is committed to making the Internet accessible and affordable across communities in Florida. Since 2011, the technology leader has offered Internet Essentials . The program provides low-cost Internet service, digital skills training and subsidized computers to eligible income-constrained households. Internet Essentials has helped hundreds of thousands of Floridians since its launch in 2011, including students, senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities enrolled in public assistance programs.

Additionally, Comcast has contributed over $10 million in cash and in-kind donations to non-profits, community events, sponsorships and other initiatives in Palm Beach County since 2010.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA ) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.

