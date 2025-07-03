World Trading Tournament Reschedules Main Event To March 2026 And Announces Official Mini Tournament Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WTT adjusts its global competition timeline to March 2026 and launches a Mini Tournament initiative to expand community participation

HOCKESSIN, Delaware, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Trading Tournament (WTT) announces a strategic update regarding its operations and event calendar. In line with long-term planning and platform optimization, the WTT Main Event, initially scheduled for July 2025, will now take place in March 2026.

This adjustment reflects the organization's ongoing commitment to delivering a reliable and inclusive global trading experience. The decision was driven by several key developments:



Platform Expansion and Technology Enhancements:

WTT is integrating advanced infrastructure to support real-time performance tracking, global participant access, and enhanced security. The goal is to ensure a seamless tournament experience for all users and traders.



Strategic Partnerships:

Several institutional and fintech partners have expressed interest in deeper collaboration. Extending the timeline allows WTT to onboard these partners more effectively, ensuring alignment across key objectives.

Global Outreach:

This strategic shift enables WTT to expand its global marketing and onboarding efforts, improve accessibility for traders in emerging markets, and provide additional time for participants to prepare and qualify.











World Trading Tournament: Dates Updated

Participants already registered for the original July 2025 event may retain their entry or request a full refund by contacting ... .

In conjunction with this update, WTT is launching its official Co-Branded Mini Tournament Program . This initiative enables selected community leaders and trading influencers to host WTT-sponsored tournaments with a fully funded USD 350 prize pool. Each mini tournament will be coordinated with the WTT operations team and must meet specific participation criteria.









Co-Brand Mini Tournament Prize Pool

These Mini Tournaments will serve as a lead-up to the March 2026 Main Event, encouraging early participation and community involvement under WTT's brand and oversight.

WTT reaffirms its commitment to transparency, fairness, and innovation as it continues to build a structured, competitive global trading platform.

