Special Needs Network Condemns Deep Federal Cuts To Medicaid, Food Assistance
These sweeping cuts include over $1 trillion from Medicaid and $300 billion from SNAP, dismantling vital services that millions of Californians rely upon, including families, older adults, women, children, and individuals with disabilities.
In California, the consequences could be catastrophic:
- Loss of $28 billion in health care funding $2.8 to $5.4 billion in lost food assistance Up to 3.4 million Californians losing health insurance
Equally alarming are the new Medicaid work-reporting requirements, which threaten coverage for individuals with disabilities and special needs who may not meet narrow federal definitions of“medically frail” or face barriers in proving exemptions. Parents caring for children with disabilities, adults with autism, and individuals with serious health conditions are at risk of losing access to life-sustaining services due to bureaucratic hurdles, not lack of need.
“This bill is a direct attack on the promise of health care for the most vulnerable among us,” said Areva Martin, President and CEO of Special Needs Network.“No parent should lose sleep worrying that their child will lose therapy because of paperwork. No individual with autism, developmental disabilities, or complex medical conditions should face a coverage cliff because of a reporting technicality. We will not stand by silently as lifelines for our community are dismantled.”
For the thousands of families served by Special Needs Network, these cuts translate to therapies lost, medications interrupted, and the collapse of support systems that make everyday life possible. These are not abstract policy shifts; they are life-and-death realities for our community.
Special Needs Network calls on federal and state leaders to reverse these devastating cuts and protect essential services for Californians with disabilities and their families. We urge our community to stay informed, contact your representatives, and join us in demanding policies that uphold dignity, health, and equity for all.
_________________________________________________________________________
Special Needs Network, Inc. (SNN) is a nonprofit grassroots organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people.
CONTACT: Special Needs Network ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment