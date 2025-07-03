Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-03 09:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3239242 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior announces seizure of around 100kg of meth and 10kg of heroin, worth an estimated KD 1.15 million in a joint Kuwait-UAE operation.
3239204 KUALA LUMPUR -- Indonesia condemns the killing of the director of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip and his family members in an Israeli occupation airstrike.
3239257 GENEVA -- UN special rapporteur on human rights situation Francesca Albanese condemns Israel for committing one of the cruelest genocides in modern history.
3239353 MOSCOW -- Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov affirms that his country recognized Taliban as legitimate government of Afghanistan.

3239198 KUALA LUMPUR -- At least four deaths and dozens injuries are reported after ferry sank between Indonesia's Java and Bali. (end)
