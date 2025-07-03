Cayman Islands Government Announces New Organisational Chart

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By CIG Public Relations

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands – The Cayman Islands Government has published its new organisational chart, reflecting the restructured framework of Ministries and Portfolios under the National Coalition for Caymanians administration. The new structure took effect 1 July 2025.

The updated chart outlines the allocations of the newly formed ministries and offers a clear overview of departmental responsibilities, in line with the government's ongoing commitment to openness and effective governance.

Premier André Ebanks stated:

“This new structure reflects our strategic alignment for the operations of government based on certain synergies and skill sets, which strengthens our ability to deliver on the government's priorities. Restructuring our ministries to create more focused and coordinated portfolios enables us to give greater attention to critical policy areas like Caymanian employment, education and housing. Our goal is to deliver meaningful and measurable outcomes for our people, and I am pleased that work is already well underway.”

The updated organisational chart is available for viewing and download at gov/organisationalchart

