Campaign For Japan's Upper House Election Kicks Off
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 3 (KUNA) -- Official campaigning in Japan for Japan's July 20 Upper House election kicked off Thursday, giving an opportunity to voters to pass judgment on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration.
As of 11:30 a.m. a total of 518 persons filed their candidacy. Election administration committees nationwide will accept registrations until 5 p.m.
A total of 125 of the upper chamber's 248 seats will be up for grabs in the upcoming poll -- 75 seats in prefecture-based constituencies and 50 through proportional representation.
Attention is focused on whether the ruling coalition, made up of Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the minor Komeito Party, can secure at least 50 seats to maintain its majority in the 248-seat upper chamber. Half of the seats in the Upper House come up for election every three years for a six-year term.
The LDP-Komeito coalition lost its majority in the more powerful Lower House last October. Other focal issues in the 17-day race include economic measures to counter inflation, including a consumption tax cut and responses to US President Donald Trump's tariffs.
Ishiba, the LDP President, made his first stump speech in Kobe, western Japan.
"I will try to do everything I can to achieve wage increases that exceed price hikes. Price increases are still outstripping wage growth, so I want to deliver benefits quickly to those who are struggling," Ishiba underlined the ruling bloc's plan of cash handouts to ease the impact of prolonged high prices.
The premier also stressed that consumption tax is a valuable source of funds for medical care, pensions, nursing care, and child-rearing. (end)
