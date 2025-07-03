Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moi Appreciates National Guard Support To Security Forces


2025-07-03 08:04:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 3 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah said Kuwait National Guard (KNG) play a prominent role in supporting the efforts of the Ministry of Interior.
During an inspection tour of the KNG taskforce on Thursday, Sheikh Fahad said the KNG leaders and personnel always show a high sense of responsibility and dedication in backing the security institution.
He thanked the KNG personnel for cooperation with the security services in protecting the interests of the homeland. (end)
