Moxies Unveils Second Menu Drop Of The Summer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the outdoor patio season well underway, Moxies is excited to share the addition of more fresh, flavourful items to its seasonal menu. Starting today, guests will be able to enjoy two new refreshing cocktails and the return of a fan-favourite dessert. Perfect for cooling down, every item is handcrafted with fresh, quality ingredients and made to complement any summer occasion.

“Summer is a favourite time of year for many Canadians, and we wanted to give even more reasons to enjoy it, which is why we decided to roll out a second wave of summer menu items,” says Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer, Moxies .“This lineup of fresh offerings invites guests to come back to Moxies and try something new. Each item embodies the essence of summer and inspires those spontaneous moments that will have everyone saying, 'meet me at Moxies.'”

Inspired by vibrant Mexican cocktails, Pinky Promise is a lower-alcohol option featuring Ketel One Vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, guava, lemon, and soda, garnished with an edible orchid. This cocktail is the first creation influenced by Moxies' Tastemakers program, an innovative approach to menu development that invites guests to help shape future items. A spin on the classic Pornstar Martini, Talk Flirty to Me brings a bright, sparkling profile with Absolut Vodka, passion fruit, and house-made vanilla syrup, served with Santa Margherita Prosecco.









Making its highly anticipated return is the iconic Churro Ice Cream Sandwich , the mouth-watering sweet treat created by Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi of Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar and three-time winner of Canada's Best Pastry Chef, awarded by Canada's Top 100 Best. A firm guest favourite, this unique nostalgic dessert layers cinnamon sugar-dusted house-made churros around vanilla bean ice cream for a crisp, creamy bite.









These exciting July additions are the second part of a broader summer menu, launched earlier in the season. From now until September 8, guests are invited to enjoy the new dishes and drinks available at all locations across Canada.

For more details on participating locations and opening hours, visit moxies.com . Follow Moxies on Instagram: @moxies to stay updated on the latest offerings and promotions.

With 57 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept owned by Northland Properties. It is known for progressive made-in-house culinary, an innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment.

