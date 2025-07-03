FLYBLACK Achieves WYVERN Status, Joining Top 2 Percent Of Jet Charter Brokers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FLYBLACK earns WYVERN Registered Broker status, reinforcing its commitment to safety, trust, and transparency.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FLYBLACK , the innovative private aviation platform redefining luxury air travel through technology, is proud to announce it has officially achieved WYVERN Registered Broker status. This distinction places FLYBLACK among an elite group-fewer than 2% of private jet brokerages worldwide-recognized for meeting the highest safety, compliance, and ethical standards in the industry.WYVERN is a globally respected aviation safety auditor, known for its rigorous vetting process. Through WYVERN, FLYBLACK has gained access to Aviation Compliance Enhancement System (ACES)-a robust platform that helps brokers become the most informed charter buyers in the industry.As a WYVERN Registered Broker, FLYBLACK can now provide clients with a Pilot & Aircraft Safety Survey (PASS) report, which verifies that the operator, aircraft, and crew meet the global benchmark in safety, The Wingman Standard. ACES also enables our brokers to establish custom safety analysis reports to meet their needs.WYVERN uses state-of-the-art technology and hands-on data mining to obtain accurate real-time data, which includes training documents, crew currency, insurance levels, and additional relevant information. Thousands of data points are reviewed both manually and within the system every day, ensuring brokers and their clients have the transparency they need to make confident, safety-driven decisions.This certification reinforces FLYBLACK's dedication to offering not only convenience and innovation-but also confidence and peace of mind for every flight booked.About FLYBLACKFLYBLACK is a next-generation private aviation platform offering seamless access to private jet travel via its intuitive app and concierge services. Focused on inclusivity, flexibility, and safety, FLYBLACK brings the luxury of private aviation to a broader audience-without compromising the elite experience.

