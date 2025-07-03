Petco Health And Wellness Company, Inc. Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds WOOF Investor Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The WOOF Class Action Lawsuit

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Petco's pandemic-related tailwinds were unsustainable, as was its business model of selling primarily premium and/or high-grade pet food; (ii) accordingly, the strength of Petco's differentiated product strategy was overstated; (iii) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues, the magnitude of changes needed to rectify those issues, and the likely negative impacts of their mitigation strategy on Petco's comparable sales metric; and (iv) accordingly, defendants overstated Petco's ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. When the truth was revealed, the price of Petco's stock fell, harming investors.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class should contact the firm. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

