Saint Bella Officially Listed On HKEX, Marking Milestone For Family Care Sector

MENAFN - GetNews). (“” or the“”, stock code: 2508) has officially commenced trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange(“HKEX”) today, becoming the "First Hong Kong-Listed Global Premium Family Care Company." This marks a new chapter in Saint Bella's journey within the capital market, providing strong support for the Group's high-quality development in the future.

According to its allotment announcement, Saint Bella's public offering received over 193 times oversubscription, while the International Offering garnered approximately 15.59 times oversubscription. The Offer Price is HK$6.58 per share and will be traded in board lot sizes of 500 Shares. The company issued a total of 109.7million shares, raising approximately HK$630 million.

On its first day of listing, Saint Bella opened over 40% higher, with a total market capitalization exceeding HK$5 billion. As the first Hong Kong-listed global premium family care company, Saint Bella's IPO holds significant meaning, reflecting an investment sentiment in the new consumption sector.

Backed by Tencent and state-owned capital, forging new landscape in full-cycle family care sector

According to the prospectus, Saint Bella secured a total of US$41.46 million in cornerstone investments from investors including GIMM Holding Limited (25% held by 58 Inc.), JKKB Limited (backed by Hangzhou Xiaoshan Economic and Technological Development Zone State-owned Assets Management Co., Ltd.), China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and individual investor Carl Wu. Besides cornerstone investment from state-owned capital, Saint Bella is also backed by strong shareholders from Chinese and international leading companies pre-IPO. Among institutional investors, Tencent held an 11.61% stake pre-listing, and Gaorong Capital held 8.26%, additionally Hong Kong-listed companies such as Sun Hung Kai &Co., China Life, and Swire Properties are also among its pre-IPO shareholders.

This investment in Saint Bella indicates a high recognition of the Group's business model. Saint Bella entered the postpartum care and recovery sector by targeting the high-end market since its foundation. Through high-quality service model, the group successfully gained customers' trust. After establishing a firm foothold in the ultra-high-end market, Saint Bella then expand into the broader consumer market with brand names "Baby Bella" and "Bella Isla," becoming a leading enterprise in the industry. Saint Bella is the largest postpartum care and recovery group both in Asia and China in terms of revenue from postpartum centers in 2024. In addition, the group is also the fastest-growing scaled postpartum and recovery group in China in terms of revenue growth rate from 2022 to 2024. Furthermore, Saint Bella operates an extensive network of 96 postpartum centers under the brand names of“Saint Bella”,“Bella Isla”, and“Baby Bella” with 62 being self-operated and 34 managed centers.

To meet clients' increasingly diverse needs and to build diversified business growth for the company, Saint Bella has actively expanded its business scope and enriched its products verticality. Combined users' trust and high-quality services and products, Saint Bella is committed to creating value for client at different stages of their lifecycle value. In 2018, Saint Bella launched its home care service brand "Prime Care Family” meeting market demand arcuately. To ensure service quality, Saint Bella provides standardized training for its baby care specialists, building a professional baby care service team. In 2021, Saint Bella officially ventured into the food business by acquiring GuangHeTang which has over 20 years of experience and a strong reputation in the nutrition, health, and wellness industry. Saint Bella has leveraged GuangHeTang's strengths in health and wellness, shifting its business focus to e-commerce sales of food products meeting women's health and nutritional needs at different stages from menstruation to pregnancy, lactation, postpartum, and post-miscarriage.

Saint Bella's business covers multiple areas including postpartum care, postpartum recovery, home care, and food products covering women's needs, forming a comprehensive family health care service cycle. The establishment of this full-cycle home care ecosystem not only meets the diverse needs of clients but also significantly enhances client's loyalty, laying a solid foundation for Saint Bella's diversified development.

Outstanding financial performance, committed to development across multiple sectors

Driven by the synergy of its diversified business lines, Saint Bella has demonstrated strong performance. According to the prospectus, Saint Bella's revenue climbed from RMB472 million to RMB799 million, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 30.15% from 2022 to 2024. Furthermore, Saint Bella maintained profitability for two consecutive years in 2023 and 2024, highlighting the adjusted profit surged by 103.43% year-on-year to RMB42.26 million in 2024. These financial figures fully demonstrate Saint Bella's strong market competitiveness and business expansion capabilities.

Saint Bella has established strategic partnerships with leading artificial intelligence companies to jointly explore the application of large language models in mother and baby care and family health care. According to prospectus, a portion of the raised funds will invest into artificial intelligence. By introducing AIoT devices, large language models, and other technologies, Saint Bella aims to transform into one of the most technology-enabled operators within the industry, providing clients higher-quality care service experience to maintain its competitiveness in the market.

Overseas markets are also a key direction for Saint Bella's expansion. As the first postpartum center operator based in mainland China to expand globally, Saint Bella has firmly taken on its internationalization path. In 2022, Saint Bella added our first managed center in Hong Kong; in 2023, Saint Bella expanded its first self-operated overseas center in Singapore; and entered the North American market by adding the first managed overseas center in the Greater Los Angeles area in the United States in 2024. By exporting its technological advantages overseas, Sanbeila has continuously enhanced its brand's international influence, paving the way for the Group's international expandsion.

Saint Bella is also positioned to become long term industry contributor with its comprehensive service network. The successful listing on the HKEX marks the beginning of the Group's next chapter of development. Saint Bella will continue to prioritize customers' experience and strengthen its competitive advantages through digitalization and leverage“new consumption” momentum to achieve larger market share.