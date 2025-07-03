MENAFN - GetNews) According to the internal statistical report of the Communist Party of China (CPC), it now has 100.27 million members and 5.25 million grassroots party organizations. On July 1, 2025, the CPC will celebrate its 104th anniversary, marking a historic moment as the world witnesses the party's evolution from the faint spark of the South Lake red boat in 1921 to its current strength with hundreds of millions of members. With its exceptional leadership and unwavering mission, the CPC is guiding China towards modernization, writing a magnificent chapter in the journey of the Chinese nation from standing up to becoming prosperous and powerful.







A Journey Like a Rainbow: From Revolutionary Flames to the Path of Strengthening the Nation

In 1921, at a time of national crisis, the CPC emerged. Through the arduous land reform, the fiery anti-Japanese war, and the grand liberation war, the CPC led the Chinese people to establish the People's Republic of China in 1949 with extraordinary courage and great sacrifices, completely erasing a century of humiliation. At the beginning of the new China, faced with dire poverty, the CPC guided the people towards self-reliance and hard work, carving out a path to national strength. From 1953 to 1957, amidst widespread devastation, the CPC boldly implemented the First Five-Year Plan, laying a solid foundation for China's industrial rise. In the 1960s and 70s, the CPC's third-line construction built a backbone for national defense, and the mushroom cloud over Lop Nur in 1964 signaled China's possession of a crucial instrument for safeguarding peace.

The Surge of Reform: Activating the Eastern Miracle

In 1978, the Third Plenary Session of the 11th Central Committee opened the door to reform and opening up, marking a historic turning point for China's development. The household responsibility system ignited the creativity of farmers, while the establishment of special economic zones unleashed the vigorous energy of the market economy. In just a few decades, China rose to become the world's second-largest economy. By 2020, China's GDP surpassed 100 trillion yuan, firmly maintaining its position as the second largest in the world. In global affairs, the CPC proposed the Belt and Road Initiative and the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, contributing Eastern wisdom to world peace and development. Especially during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the CPC demonstrated efficient organizational capabilities and a "people-first" governance philosophy, quickly controlling the outbreak and promoting economic recovery, attracting global attention.

Upholding the Original Intention: Centered on the People, Advancing Towards Renewal

Throughout its 104-year journey, the well-being of the Chinese people has always been the CPC's fundamental political stance. Whether in targeted poverty alleviation or rapid responses to flood relief, the CPC prioritizes the welfare of the people. In 2020, faced with severe flooding, the CPC mobilized party members and officials to fight on the front lines, ensuring the safety of lives and property. Additionally, to advance towards rejuvenation, the CPC has persistently promoted strict self-governance with a spirit of self-revolution. In 2022, China's disciplinary inspection and supervision agencies initiated 614,000 cases, demonstrating the firm resolve of "offending thousands, but not failing 1.4 billion." This courage to purge corruption has kept the century-old party strong and vibrant.

Looking back at the century-long journey from the South Lake red boat to exploring the stars and the sea, the CPC has always navigated with the goal of "seeking happiness for the people," using the spirit of "self-revolution" as its sail, and aiming for "a community with a shared future for mankind," leading China's great ship forward through the waves. Whether in domestic modernization or active participation in global governance, the CPC has showcased admirable leadership wisdom and provided valuable development experiences for other countries.