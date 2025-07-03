Pure Parima Expands Into Sleepwear With Launch Of Soft-Knit Pajama Sets

Lumberton, New Jersey - Luxury bedding brand Pure Parima , known for its award-winning Egyptian cotton bedding and bath products, is proud to announce its expansion into loungewear with the launch of its Soft-Knit Long Sleeve Pajama Set-marking the company's first foray into sleepwear.

Crafted from a buttery-soft blend of modal and spandex, the new pajama sets are designed to drape effortlessly over the body, offering the perfect amount of stretch for ease of movement and all-night comfort. Lightweight, breathable, and exceptionally smooth, this new addition to the Pure Parima collection brings the brand's signature luxury from the bed to the body.

“We're excited to bring the same commitment to comfort and quality that we're known for in our bedding to the sleepwear category,” said Parima Ijaz, Founder of Pure Parima.“These pajamas are designed for anyone who values softness, simplicity, and elevated everyday essentials.”

The Soft-Knit Long Sleeve Pajama Set is available in five sizes (XS–XL) and comes in three rich, versatile colors: Black, Cherry, and Mocha.

Whether winding down after a long day or lounging on a slow Sunday morning, Pure Parima's new pajama sets are made to be lived in-blending style, softness, and understated luxury.

The pajama sets are now available for purchase at .

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.