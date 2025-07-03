Romanian Philosopher Adrian Gabriel Dumitru Unveils 21‐Part Kindle“Philosophical Essays Contradictory Perceptions” Series
Bucharest‐born essayist and spiritual thinker Adrian Gabriel Dumitru continues to explore the contradictions of human existence with his complete 21‐book Kindle series in the “philosophical essays - Contradictory Perceptions” collection. Each volume weaves personal insight with philosophical curiosity, presenting a journey through life's paradoxes-free from gimmicks or self‐help shortcuts.
A Deep Well of Reflections
The series spans 21 thoughtfully crafted essays, each on Kindle and offered affordably (often free or at $0.99) through Amazon's platform. Sample titles include:
Thinking Like Freud (Book 6), where Dumitru investigates how life's appearances often mask deeper psychological truths.
The Desire of More Is a Fear (Book 7), which reframes ambition as an illness fueled by societal pressure.
My Life in a Prison with Invisible Walls (Book 9), a meditation on the unseen barriers we create for ourselves.
Life Seen as a...Quote (Book 10), an invitation to view existence as a living collection of poignant phrases.
Doing Stupid Things... An Amazing Journey (Book 11), a playful reminder that mistakes often widen our view of life.
Perceptions (Book 12), co-written with Arij Emaan, proposes that all experience is filtered through subjective lenses.
The series continues through Book 21 - The Human Being... an Actor Having So Many Contradictory Roles - each part an invitation to pause and question habitual beliefs.
The Heart of Dumitru's Writing
Dumitru doesn't position himself as a guru. Instead, he draws readers into morning‐page–style ruminations-confessional, curious, and occasionally wry. His essays are self‐therapeutic exercises, crafted to examine illusions of freedom, the fear of lack, and the beauty in errors.
One independent critic noted on AnnaliseReads:
“I've wrote a lot about love. In fact all my books with essays are about love... Today I smile reading some of the things I've wrote... but I don't deny anything. Not anymore.”
Romanian Roots, Universal Reach
Born and raised in Bucharest, Dumitru returned to writing later in life, not chasing fame, but seeking clarity. His daily philosophical notes evolved into accessible Kindle volumes. They're not aimed at academic philosophers but at ordinary individuals wrestling with doubt, freedom, identity, and purpose.
Though rooted in Dumitru's personal experience, his reflections have found resonance abroad-in North America and beyond-as noted by several regional news outlets.
Why It Matters
In a saturated spiritual‐essay marketplace, Dumitru's series stands out precisely because it's not polished. It's messy, authentic, and evolving-each volume a snapshot of his inner conflicts. Together, they offer a 21‐part portrait of a thinker accepting contradictions, inviting readers to do the same.
Available exclusively on Amazon Kindle, the Contradictory Perceptions series is easy to access-and harder to forget. It's for anyone who's ever wondered whether their inner chaos might be the source of connection to something deeper.
Available on Amazon
Also available on Google Play Books and Apple Books
