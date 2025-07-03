Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Jupiter School Encourages Families To Take Advantage Of Summer VPK To Build Kindergarten Readiness


2025-07-03 07:08:43
(MENAFN- GetNews) Orlando, FL - July 3, 2025 - With summer in full swing, The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, is highlighting the advantages of enrolling in its Summer VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) program-an enriching option for families looking to help their children build confidence, structure, and kindergarten readiness before the school year begins.

Designed for children turning four on or before September 1, The Jupiter School's VPK program blends academic preparedness with joyful, hands-on learning rooted in Montessori philosophy. The summer session offers children the chance to develop core skills in a nurturing, exploratory setting while gaining a smoother transition into kindergarten routines and expectations.

“Summer VPK is more than just a head start-it's an opportunity for children to grow socially, emotionally, and intellectually before they begin elementary school,” said Ritika Ghosh, co-owner of The Jupiter School.“We create an environment where students are excited to learn, feel safe taking risks, and develop a strong foundation for lifelong success.”

The Jupiter School's summer VPK program features:

  • A well-rounded curriculum aligned with Florida's VPK standards.

  • Small class sizes and individualized instruction.

  • Focused development in early literacy, numeracy, motor skills, and social-emotional growth.

  • Montessori-inspired activities that encourage independence and curiosity.

  • A warm, welcoming space designed for joyful discovery and peer collaboration.


Whether families are looking to ease the transition to kindergarten or provide their child with a more structured summer experience, The Jupiter School's VPK program offers a valuable opportunity to support growth and learning in a critical year of development.

Families are encouraged to explore availability and schedule a tour by visiting The Jupiter School's website .

About The Jupiter School

The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, provides full-day early childhood education programs that nurture children's social, emotional, and physical development. Combining Montessori principles with engaging, interactive learning experiences, The Jupiter School empowers young learners to embrace the joy of learning and become confident, curious individuals.

