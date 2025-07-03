Organizational Development Expert Unveils“Maximizing Organizational Performance: A Guide To Effective Performance Coaching” A Must-Read Strategic Roadmap For Sustainable Growth

As hybrid work, talent retention, and rapid change reshape today's business landscape, one leadership strategy stands out: integrating performance coaching into core organizational practices. In“Maximizing Organizational Performance: A Guide to Effective Performance Coaching,” Dr. Patrick Behar-Courtois draws on over 25 years of global organizational development and change management consulting expertise to deliver a practical, evidence-based guide that embeds coaching into business strategy-transforming it from a one-off intervention into a strategic performance driver.

Building on this premise, his book outlines a complete coaching framework-starting with foundational trust and communication, extending through SMART goals and feedback rhythms, and culminating in the use of data-driven tools to track coaching effectiveness and align interventions with business objectives.

Designed for business leaders, HR professionals, and corporate coaches, this guide is structured to help readers embed performance coaching into their corporate DNA. It covers key approaches such as coaching culture , hybrid-work leadership , data-driven coaching tools , and organizational performance -using real-world case examples and accessible tools to bridge theory and practice.

Praise from Industry Reviews

“Packed with down-to-earth advice that works... emphasis on creating a coaching culture, not just one-off interventions. It mixes business savvy with raw honesty.” - Literary Titan, 5 Stars

“His advice is easy to follow, practical, and strengths-based, aiming for a collaborative relationship between employees and coaches.” - BookLife, Editor's Pick

“A forceful and highly readable blueprint for addressing common corporate challenges... weaving performance coaching into the fabric of the organization's culture and development strategy.” - Kirkus Reviews, verdict: GET IT

Featuring actionable tools-such as the ADKAR change model, McKinsey 7-S framework, SMART goals and structured feedback cycles-the book empowers organizations to foster trust, navigate change, and measure outcomes with precision. Units on diversity, retention, AI-enabled coaching, and remote work ensure relevance in modern business environments.

“Maximizing Organizational Performance: A Guide to Effective Performance Coaching” is now available in hardcover, paperback, and e-book formats on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and in over 30,000 bookstores worldwide - get your copy today and elevate your team's performance with proven, practical strategies.

About the Author

Patrick Behar Courtois, PhD, MBA, is a university professor and founder of ProfilAS Talent Analytics and MB Consulting. He has lived and worked across 4 continents. With over 25 years advising global organizations, governments, and the United Nations on change and leadership strategies, he bridges academic insight and practical application.