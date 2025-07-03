Michael Pennington Books Announces Release Of Two New Fiction Titles
The newly released titles include distinct narratives, one drawing from the Gothic legacy of Dracula and the other exploring themes involving dragons. While full plot details have not been disclosed, both books introduce new entries to the fantasy and supernatural genres. This dual release signals the formal debut of the author's broader five-part series, which is currently in production.
MP Books, founded by author Michael Pennington, serves as the publishing entity through which this series and future works are managed and distributed. The launch of the first two books follows months of preparation and finalization, including cover design, formatting, and distribution strategy.
“This announcement represents a milestone for the creative direction I've outlined,” said Pennington.“The release of the first two books offers readers a chance to step into these new worlds while the next phases of the series are being completed.”
Readers can now access the titles directly through the company's website at , which also features details about the upcoming entries in the series. While specific launch dates for future volumes have not yet been confirmed, the publisher indicated that release schedules are in development for the remaining titles.
The current works explore two major fantasy motifs: the enduring legend of Dracula and the cultural symbolism of dragons. The books are positioned to appeal to readers with interests in mythical lore, classic horror elements, and epic fantasy-driven narratives.
The series rollout is part of the company's broader publishing roadmap, which includes digital availability, direct-to-reader access, and expanded content offerings on the author's platform. While MP Books is a relatively new entrant to the publishing space, the series marks its most comprehensive project to date.
Readers and retailers seeking further information are encouraged to visit the publisher's website for updates on new releases, author notes, and availability.
About MP Books
MP Books is an independent publishing entity based in Orlando, Florida. Founded by author Michael Pennington, the imprint focuses on original fiction works within the fantasy and speculative genres. The company aims to provide immersive storytelling through both print and digital mediums and is currently developing a five-book series as part of its launch catalogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment