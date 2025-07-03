Michael Pennington Books Announces Release Of Two New Fiction Titles

MENAFN - GetNews)Independent publishing imprint MP Books has officially released the first two titles in a planned five-book series. Both books are currently available and mark the author's latest contribution to contemporary speculative fiction, with thematic elements centered on classic legends and mythical storytelling.

The newly released titles include distinct narratives, one drawing from the Gothic legacy of Dracula and the other exploring themes involving dragons. While full plot details have not been disclosed, both books introduce new entries to the fantasy and supernatural genres. This dual release signals the formal debut of the author's broader five-part series, which is currently in production.

MP Books, founded by author Michael Pennington, serves as the publishing entity through which this series and future works are managed and distributed. The launch of the first two books follows months of preparation and finalization, including cover design, formatting, and distribution strategy.

“This announcement represents a milestone for the creative direction I've outlined,” said Pennington.“The release of the first two books offers readers a chance to step into these new worlds while the next phases of the series are being completed.”

Readers can now access the titles directly through the company's website at , which also features details about the upcoming entries in the series. While specific launch dates for future volumes have not yet been confirmed, the publisher indicated that release schedules are in development for the remaining titles.

The current works explore two major fantasy motifs: the enduring legend of Dracula and the cultural symbolism of dragons. The books are positioned to appeal to readers with interests in mythical lore, classic horror elements, and epic fantasy-driven narratives.

The series rollout is part of the company's broader publishing roadmap, which includes digital availability, direct-to-reader access, and expanded content offerings on the author's platform. While MP Books is a relatively new entrant to the publishing space, the series marks its most comprehensive project to date.

Readers and retailers seeking further information are encouraged to visit the publisher's website for updates on new releases, author notes, and availability.

About MP Books

MP Books is an independent publishing entity based in Orlando, Florida. Founded by author Michael Pennington, the imprint focuses on original fiction works within the fantasy and speculative genres. The company aims to provide immersive storytelling through both print and digital mediums and is currently developing a five-book series as part of its launch catalogue.