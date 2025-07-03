Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market To Grow At A CAGR Of ~12% By 2032 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market"Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies are Nipro Corporation, Celestica International Lp., Plexus Corp., Flex, Ltd., Integer Holdings Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Benchmark Electronics Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Jabil Inc., Tecomet Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation, among others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading medical device contract manufacturing companies' market shares, challenges, medical device contract manufacturing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market medical device contract manufacturing companies in the market.

The medical device contract manufacturing market is experiencing a surge in product demand due to a variety of factors, including an increased need for complex and cheap medical equipment. Another factor is the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing senior population in the coming years. Furthermore, the expanding number of hospitals in emerging nations, as well as the rising IVD test volume, along with the active participation of key companies such as Flex, Ltd., Integer Holdings Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International Lp., Plexus Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Jabil Inc, Tecomet Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation, and others will play an important part in generating an upward growth trend in the medical device contract manufacturing market from 2025 to 2032.

Discover how leading companies like Flex, Ltd., Integer Holdings, and Sanmina Corporation are reshaping the landscape. Uncover key drivers, technological advances, and future growth trends through 2032 @ Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Key Takeaways from the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Report



As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical device contract manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Notable medical device contract manufacturing companies such as Flex, Ltd., Integer Holdings Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International Lp., Plexus Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Jabil Inc., Tecomet Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the medical device contract manufacturing market.

In June 2025, DuPont revealed its agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated-a prominent contract manufacturer specializing in the design, development, and production of medical devices and components. The deal was anticipated to finalize in the third quarter of 2024, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Earlier, in February 2025, Arterex, a global leader in medical device development and contract manufacturing, announced the successful acquisition of Phoenix S.r.l., a Europe-based medical device manufacturer with a strong global footprint. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In January 2024, TekniPlex Healthcare completed its acquisition of Seisa Medical following the strategic agreement. This acquisition helped TekniPlex expand their product portfolio in minimal invasive and interventional therapies.

In June 2024, Donatelle Plastics Incorporated, a medical device contract manufacturer that designs, develops, and manufactures medical components and devices, was acquired by DuPont. The acquisition will bring advanced technologies and capabilities, including medical device injection molding, precision machining, device assembly, liquid silicone rubber processing, and tool building.

In August 2024, a new company in healthcare, Salt Medical that is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). They focus on medical devices and decided to move into Claregalway Corporate Park in County Galway, Ireland, to explore innovative opportunities. In August 2024, a new company in healthcare, Salt Medical that is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). They focus on medical devices and decided to move into Claregalway Corporate Park in County Galway, Ireland, to explore innovative opportunities.

Stay informed with comprehensive market insights on medical device contract manufacturing including CAGR projections, regional trends, and service-based segmentation from 2022 to 2032 @ Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Overview

Medical device contract manufacturing involves outsourcing the production of medical devices to specialized third-party manufacturers. These contract manufacturers offer a range of services, including product design, prototyping, regulatory support, component production, assembly, packaging, and sterilization. This allows medical device companies to reduce costs, accelerate time to market, and focus on innovation and commercialization.

The contract manufacturing market is driven by increasing demand for medical devices, advancements in manufacturing technologies, and stringent regulatory requirements. Key players in this sector provide expertise in injection molding, precision machining, extrusion, and additive manufacturing, ensuring high-quality, compliant products.

Medical device contract manufacturing is widely used in various healthcare sectors, including diagnostics, cardiology, orthopedics, and drug delivery systems. Companies leverage these services to maintain regulatory compliance with bodies such as the FDA, EMA, and ISO.

The industry is witnessing a shift towards automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing, improving efficiency and product consistency. Additionally, rising demand for single-use and minimally invasive devices is shaping the market. With growing healthcare needs and increasing outsourcing trends, the medical device contract manufacturing industry is expected to expand significantly in the coming years, providing scalable and cost-effective solutions for medical device companies worldwide

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

North America is expected to generate the most revenue in the global medical device contract manufacturing market, out of all regions. The rising incidence of patients suffering from chronic disorders, high levels of unhealthy eating and drinking habits among people living in the United States, rising cancer cases, and rising technological advancement associated with medical devices are some of the factors driving the growth of the North American medical device contract manufacturing market.

Furthermore, an increase in outsourcing activities for the development of medical devices via contract manufacturing companies will lead to an increase in demand for the medical device contract manufacturing market, thereby propelling the medical device contract manufacturing market growth. For example, in October 2020, Relay Medical Corporation and Fio Corporation, along with the Fionet Rapid Response Group, announced that its Fionet pandemic response devices will be manufactured by Keytronic, a US-based, FDA-approved contract manufacturer that provides both turnkey services and global reach. Recently, the company announced producing COVID-19-related medical devices.

Gain insights into regional growth factors, key contracts, and outsourcing trends fueling market dominance in the U.S. and Canada @ Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Outlook

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases around the world is one of the key factors driving the medical device contract manufacturing market expansion, which is likely to influence demand for medical device contract manufacturing. Furthermore, the rise in cardiovascular disorders around the world will raise demand for medical equipment, bolstering the expansion of the medical device contract manufacturing market. Another significant factor driving the rising need for medical device contract manufacturing is the improvements in healthcare, medical, and biomedical technology, which are projected to fuel the demand for medical device contract manufacturing over the forecast period.

However, hospital budget restrictions and a shortage of experienced people necessary to operate such complicated medical devices may limit the growth of the medical device contract manufacturing market during the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Aside from the aforementioned factors, the imposition of the COVID-19 pandemic had little favorable impact on the medical device contract manufacturing market. There has been a surge in the consolidation of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs), a critical shift as the companies now struggle to meet the emergent demands of patients for life-saving ventilators that were required to support the coronavirus victims. Medtech has been prioritized in all aspects by companies operating in diverse industries. Various medical device manufacturers had received urgent demand for medical components, necessitating the rapid creation of medical equipment ranging from test kits to ventilator parts.

Request your free sample report on the medical device contract manufacturing market to get a sneak peek into future trends, investment opportunities, and competitive analysis by DelveInsight @ Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market report:



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022–2032

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market CAGR: ~12.01%

Key Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies: Flex, Ltd., Integer Holdings Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, Sanmina Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Celestica International Lp., Plexus Corp., Benchmark Electronics Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Jabil Inc., Tecomet Inc., Nortech Systems Inc., TE Connectivity, Forefront Medical Technologies, Nordson Corporation, among others

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Device Type: IVD Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Orthopedic Devices, and Others

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Service: Device Development And Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, and Final Goods Assembly Services

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Application: Laparoscopy, Pulmonary, Urology & Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, and Others

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the medical device contract manufacturing market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Companies

Table of Contents

1. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Report Introduction

2. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Executive Summary

3. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Key Factors Analysis

5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

7. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Layout

8. Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Company and Product Profiles

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.