House Speaker Holds Series Of Meeting At British House Of Commons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 3 (Petra)-- During his formal visit to the British House of Commons, Ahmad Safadi, the Speaker of the Lower House, held a number of meetings in London.He met with Lord Iain McNicol, the UK Trade Envoy to Jordan; Hamish Falconer, the Middle East Minister; Emily Thornberry, the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee; Fabian Hamilton, the Chair of the British Parliamentary Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union; and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the Chair of the Defense Committee.Safadi addressed Jordan's efforts to bring about security and stability in the region, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, as well as the Kingdom's modernization initiatives at the discussions. Manar Dabbas, the ambassador of Jordan to the United Kingdom, attended the sessions.In a meeting with Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Emily Thornberry, Safadi said Jordan is working tirelessly to halt the violence in Gaza and provide the Strip with immediate help.He issued a warning about the threat posed by the Israeli government's actions throughout the region, particularly its increasingly aggressive unilateral operations in the West Bank.His Majesty King Abdullah II has consistently cautioned against the repercussions of denying Palestinian rights, Safadi continued, adding that the region will not experience security and stability in the absence of a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian problem based on the two-state solution.Safadi highlighted the Jordanian people's unwavering support for their leadership in opposing any plans for relocation and protecting Jerusalem by having Hashemite custodianship over its Islamic and Christian holy sites.Additionally, Safadi met with Fabian Hamilton, the Chairman of the British Parliamentary Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), who confirmed the House of Representatives' desire for joint coordination at IPU meetings on common issues, especially those pertaining to the Middle East, Palestine, refugees, and the fight against extremism and terrorism.Safadi emphasized how crucial it is to take stances in favor of regional security and work together to support measures that safeguard civilians during crises. In view of the international community's inability to uphold its moral and humanitarian duties to refugees, he also examined the constraints of asylum on Jordan.Safadi discussed the avenues for administrative, political, and economic modernization that arose from a significant national initiative started by His Majesty King Abdullah II in order to increase public involvement in decision-making and establish partisan, programmatic parliaments with women and youth as its pillars. This has been reflected in changes to the legislation governing elections and political parties, which have lowered the minimum age for running for office and guaranteed more representation for women. The increasing number of youthful MPs is a reflection of this.Thornberry expressed support for all initiatives aimed at putting an end to the war in Gaza and promoting a peace process that ensures the creation of security and stability in the area, and she reaffirmed the British Parliament's deep gratitude for Jordan's proactive and significant role in accomplishing these goals.Thornberry emphasized that the Jordanian experience is progressive and deserving of assistance while applauding the country's numerous modernization efforts. She also emphasized the value of helping Jordan in a number of ways, characterizing the Kingdom as a trustworthy partner.Additionally, Safadi met with Fabian Hamilton, the Chairman of the British Parliamentary Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), who confirmed the House of Representatives' desire for joint coordination at IPU meetings on common issues, especially those pertaining to the Middle East, Palestine, refugees, and the fight against extremism and terrorism.Safadi emphasized how crucial it is to take stances in favor of regional security and work together to support measures that safeguard civilians during crises. In view of the international community's inability to uphold its moral and humanitarian duties to refugees, he also examined the constraints of asylum on Jordan.Hamilton, for his part, emphasized the necessity of consultation on shared concerns within the international parliament as well as the significance of cooperative parliamentary coordination for the benefit of the two friendly nations and peoples. Jordan's moderate stances and the Kingdom's role in hosting refugees, which calls for offering the Kingdom various forms of support, are greatly appreciated, he said."The Middle East region is facing serious challenges today, and the continued absence of a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause based on a two-state solution could plunge the region into chaos," Safadi said in a meeting with Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Chairman of the Defense Committee. This is especially true given the ongoing brutal war on Gaza and the escalation of Israeli unilateral steps.The Chairman of the British House of Commons Defense Committee, for his part, stressed the significance of Jordan's role in establishing security and stability in the Middle East as well as in fighting terrorism and extremism. His Majesty King Abdullah II's voice of peace is needed in the region now, he added, and efforts must be stepped up to end the fighting in Gaza and start a peace process that would provide security and stability for future generations.He underlined that Jordan and Britain have a close relationship, that there are numerous opportunities for cooperative efforts, and that parliaments have the power and room to establish the right conditions and foundation to advance the interests of both nations."Jordan enjoys stability at all levels thanks to the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the strength of our national institutions, and the awareness and unity of our people behind the army and security services," Safadi said in a separate meeting with Hamish Falconer, Minister for Middle East Affairs. He went on to say that the Kingdom has always supported communication and moderation as solutions to address different issues.Safadi called for supportive parliamentary measures to stop the war in Gaza, provide immediate aid, and continue to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), warning of the consequences of Israeli actions in the West Bank.Safadi also met with Lord Iain McNicol, the British Trade Envoy to Jordan. The Speaker of the House of Representatives expressed his thanks and appreciation for Britain's supportive stance toward Jordan, emphasizing the importance of strengthening joint economic cooperation, building bridges of cooperation with businesspeople, and encouraging mutual investment through field visits and mutual participation in economic events. In line with the Economic Modernization Vision, he examined laws that are favorable to investment and the sound framework of the national economy.Safadi emphasized the importance of establishing a Jordanian-British Business Forum with the participation of the public and private sectors, with the aim of providing a platform for communication between businesspeople, exploring opportunities for British investment in key Jordanian sectors, and supporting joint projects to enhance bilateral economic growth.Appreciating Jordan's moderate position and its efforts to achieve security and stability, Lord McNicol said his nation is confident in Jordan and the Kingdom's role as a vital partner in the Middle East.Safadi met with Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the British House of Commons, and John McFaul, the Speaker of the British House of Lords, to start his trip to Britain. In order to benefit the two friendly nations and peoples, they emphasized the significance and depth of Jordanian-British relations as well as the necessity of enhancing them in every way.They also emphasized the necessity of stepping up efforts to halt the conflict in Gaza, provide the Strip with immediate help, and establsi a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on June 4, 1967.They emphasized that the two-state solution is the first step toward regional security and stability as well as the means of ensuring Palestinian rights.