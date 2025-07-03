Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dakota Gold Announces Date For Webcast Conference Call To Review The Initial Assessment With Cash Flow For Richmond Hill


(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expected release of the S-K 1300 Initial Assessment Technical Report with economic analysis ("S-K 1300 Initial Assessment with Cash Flow", "IACF" or "Report") for the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill") in South Dakota on Monday, July 7, 2025 after market close. A webcast conference call will be held the morning of Tuesday, July 8, 2025 by the Company's management to review the Report.

Webcast Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Time: 11am Eastern / 9am Mountain / 8am Pacific
Webcast: Click here
USA/Canada Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274
International Toll: +1-647-484-8814

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is building on the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project and outlining a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project located on private land in South Dakota.

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Robert Quartermain
Co-Chair, Director and CEO
Tel: +1 778-655-9638

Jack Henris
President and COO
Tel: +1 605-717-2540

Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 778-655-9638

Carling Gaze
VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 605-679-7429
Email: ...



