Dakota Gold Announces Date For Webcast Conference Call To Review The Initial Assessment With Cash Flow For Richmond Hill
Webcast Conference Call Information:
Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Time: 11am Eastern / 9am Mountain / 8am Pacific
Webcast: Click here
USA/Canada Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274
International Toll: +1-647-484-8814
About Dakota Gold Corp.
Dakota Gold is building on the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project and outlining a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project located on private land in South Dakota.
Shareholder and Investor Inquiries
For more information, please contact:
Dr. Robert Quartermain
Co-Chair, Director and CEO
Tel: +1 778-655-9638
Jack Henris
President and COO
Tel: +1 605-717-2540
Shawn Campbell
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +1 778-655-9638
Carling Gaze
VP of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 605-679-7429
Email: ...
