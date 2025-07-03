Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Steep Hill Terminates SPA With Lir Life Sciences Inc.


2025-07-03 07:05:45
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Steep Hill Inc. (CSE: STPH) (" Steep Hill " or the " Company ") announces that further to its press release of February 12, 2025, the Company has terminated: the (i) share purchase agreement (the " Original Purchase Agreement "), dated as of February 12, 2025, (ii) first amending agreement (the " First Amending Agreement ") dated March 28, 2025, and (iii) second amending agreement (the " Second Amending Agreement " and together with the Original Purchase Agreement and the First Amending Agreement, the " Purchase Agreement ") dated May 22, 2025, in each case, between Steep Hill Inc. (" Steep Hill "), Lir Life Sciences Inc (" Lir ")., and the shareholders of Lir set forth in schedule "A" of the Purchase Agreement (collectively, the " Lir Shareholders "), pursuant to which the Company was to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Lir. The Company will continue to evaluate various corporate strategies and opportunities.

For more information, contact:

Sameet Kanade, CEO
Email: ...

Tel: 647-876-6525

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion of the transactions described herein. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development, and results of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.



