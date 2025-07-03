Steep Hill Terminates SPA With Lir Life Sciences Inc.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2025) - Steep Hill Inc. (CSE: STPH) ("" or the "") announces that further to its press release of February 12, 2025, the Company has terminated: the (i) share purchase agreement (the ""), dated as of February 12, 2025, (ii) first amending agreement (the "") dated March 28, 2025, and (iii) second amending agreement (the "" and together with the Original Purchase Agreement and the First Amending Agreement, the "") dated May 22, 2025, in each case, between Steep Hill Inc. (""), Lir Life Sciences Inc ("")., and the shareholders of Lir set forth in schedule "A" of the Purchase Agreement (collectively, the ""), pursuant to which the Company was to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Lir. The Company will continue to evaluate various corporate strategies and opportunities.

