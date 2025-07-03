403
Big Beautiful Bill Passes House, Leading To The Largest Tax Cut In American History
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On July 3, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed President Trump's“Big Beautiful Bill” by a 218 to 214 vote.
This nearly 1,000-page law, now awaiting the president's signature, brings major changes to tax policy, social programs, and government spending.
Republican leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson and President Trump, worked intensely to secure enough votes for the largest tax cut in American history.
The government now has the resources to secure the U.S. border and expand American energy, ensuring stable, affordable electricity for households and investors for years.
All Democrats and two Republicans opposed the bill, highlighting deep divisions in Congress. The close margin reflects the challenge of passing sweeping reforms in a sharply divided legislature.
The“Big Beautiful Bill” makes permanent the tax cuts first enacted in 2017. It removes federal taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security income. It offers tax relief to seniors and enhanced childcare tax credits.
The law also raises the cap on state and local tax deductions from $10,000 to $40,000 for five years, which benefits people in high-tax states.
These tax changes seek to boost take-home pay and support business growth. The bill reduces Medicaid funding for illegal immigrants and able-bodied adults not eligible for the program.
Lawmakers say these changes allow Medicaid to focus on its original purpose: serving pregnant women, children, the disabled, seniors, and single mothers-Americans who truly need support.
On spending, the bill provides $175 billion for border security and $150 billion for defense, including finishing the border wall and funding the Golden Dome .
It supports stronger immigration enforcement and mass deportation efforts. The law also ends some clean energy tax credits for projects starting after 2027.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the“Big Beautiful Bill” will increase the national debt by about $3.3 trillion over ten years.
However, this projection does not include tariff revenue. The CBO estimates tariffs will generate about $2.8 trillion during the same period. If included, this new income could nearly offset the bill's projected costs.
Supporters argue that the tax cuts and spending will boost the economy. Critics warn about rising deficits and reduced support for vulnerable groups.
This law redirects government priorities from social programs and climate angst to tax relief, defense, border enforcement, and energy independence.
It reflects the priorities of the current administration and the Republican-led House to move the country away from far-left policies, fostering renewed self-confidence and optimism about the future.
For businesses and families, the“Big Beautiful Bill” changes tax rules and government spending in ways that will affect budgets and the broader economy.
The close vote underscores the difficulty of passing major reforms in a divided Congress. This bill marks a significant change in U.S. economic and social policy for years to come.
