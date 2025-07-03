Copa Holdings Announces Second Quarter Financial Results Release Schedule
|Earnings Release – Second Quarter 2025
|Date:
|August 6, 2025
|Time:
|After US market close
|This release will be available on our website:
|Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
|Date:
|August 7, 2025
|Time:
|11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time)
|Join by phone:
|Webcast (listen-only):
We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast. To ensure a smooth experience, please access the website and complete registration/software installation prior to the scheduled start time.
If you are unable to listen to or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit ir.copaair.com .
