'Golden Journey - Dear Me, I Love You' - Innovative Art Initiative Enhances Mental Well-Being In Hong Kong

The Oneness Gallery, London Announces Collaboration With Mind HK, The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection & Parhelion Group in Hong Kong

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A heartfelt collaboration involving Mind HK , The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection, Parhelion Group and The Oneness Gallery, London aims to harness the transformative power of art and mindfulness to promote mental well-being across Hong Kong.

A Vision for Mental Health and Artistic Engagement

This partnership aspires to cultivate a vibrant and compassionate community where mental well-being is a societal priority. By fostering understanding and acceptance, we aim to reduce stigma surrounding mental health. Through innovative programs that blend art and mindfulness, we seek to empower individuals with accessible resources and safe spaces for connection and self-expression, ultimately nurturing resilience and emotional well-being for all.

Collaborative Power

This initiative combines Mind HK's mental health expertise with The Oneness Gallery's artistic resources, showcasing Marigpa's works that evoke mindfulness and emotional healing. Parhelion Group provides strategic leadership and networking opportunities to facilitate fundraising efforts supporting Mind HK's services, while The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection serves as the dynamic venue for exhibitions and workshops, enhancing community outreach and engagement. Together, these partners aim to create a comprehensive initiative that promotes mental well-being through art and mindfulness.

By leveraging the strengths of each collaborator, we aim to improve access to mental health resources, reduce social isolation, and foster a deeper understanding of mental health challenges within the community.

Upcoming Activities

The collaboration will feature a variety of activities, including:

* Mindful Canvas Exhibition Series: A central exhibition at The Park Lane Hong Kong Ebb & Flow's The Art Lab, showcasing Marigpa's works focused on themes of self-acceptance and authenticity.

* Forums: Engaging panel discussions and events led by mental health professionals, artists, and influencers to foster open dialogue on mental health challenges.

* Calls for Artists: Opportunities for local and international artists to contribute to digital and physical exhibitions, exploring self-acceptance and authentic self-expression.

* Fundraising Initiatives: Dedicated efforts to support Mind HK through art sales, donations, and interactive installations, enhancing community involvement.

Join Us in Making a Difference

We invite the community to participate in this transformative journey by attending events, contributing art, or supporting our fundraising initiatives. Together, we can create a vibrant, empathetic, and resilient society.

For more information about the collaboration, upcoming events, and how to get involved, please visit our official websites and social media or contact us directly.

About the collaborative Partners

Mind HK: A leading mental health charity (S88 registered: 91/16471) committed to improving public awareness and eliminating stigma surrounding mental health in Hong Kong through evidence-based psychological support and education. / @mindhongkong

The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection: Nestled in the heart of Causeway Bay, The Park Lane Hong Kong, boasts 820 well-appointed rooms and suites, offering spacious accommodation with breathtaking views of the city landscape, Victoria Park, and Victoria Harbour. With two restaurants and a bar, including the highly acclaimed SKYE, the hotel provides a complete dining experience for its guests. / @theparklanehongkong

Parhelion Group: Dedicated to supporting local galleries, artists, and institutions, curating exhibitions that resonate globally while fostering cultural exchange. / @parhelion

The Oneness Gallery, London, UK: Champions the concept of "oneness" through diverse art forms, representing contemporary artists like Marigpa, whose work evokes introspection and mindfulness. / @theonenessgallery

