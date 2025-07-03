BLUE & CO., LLC PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

CARMEL, Ind., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue & Co., LLC ("Blue") is a financial consultant for companies and is providing notice of an event that may affect the privacy of certain individuals' information. Although Blue has no evidence of fraudulent use of individuals' information, Blue provides details of the event and its investigation to date.

On December 9, 2024, Blue learned of an unauthorized actor who claimed to have taken data from one server in Blue's IT environment. After identifying this matter, Blue quickly isolated the impacted server and launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists. This investigation revealed that there was unauthorized access to an endpoint on or about November 7, 2024, for less than half an hour, at which time data was removed. Blue then engaged third-party data review specialists to perform a detailed review of the data involved to understand the contents of that data, whether it was sensitive, and to whom it relates. This review was completed on May 20, 2025. Blue was able to identify that Personal Health Information provided to Blue by certain companies was impacted. Blue then worked to gather address information for impacted individuals. Starting on July 8, 2025, Blue will begin providing notice to potentially impacted individuals.

Blue's review of the impacted files identified the following types of personal information could have been involved: name, Social Security number, driver's license number, passport number, individual tax identification number, financial account information with or without access credential, medical information, medical record number, diagnostic information, procedure type, admission date, patient identification number, Medicare identification number, billing / claims information, patient encounter number, treatment location, treatment cost, prescription information, mental or physical condition, treating/referring physician, diagnostic code, date of birth, username/password, and health insurance information may be impacted.

Information privacy and security are among Blue's highest priorities. Blue has strict security measures in place to protect information in our care. Upon learning of this event, Blue promptly took steps to confirm the scope of the incident. Notice was also provided to federal law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Individuals for whom we have a valid mailing address will receive a direct notification letter if their data may have been impacted. If you have questions or think you may be impacted, please call Blue's dedicated assistance line at 866-819-2990. The assistance line will be available on or about July 7, 2025.

Blue encourages individuals with questions about this incident to visit Blue's website at for more information or call 866-819-2990, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Additionally, you may also write to Blue & Co, 12800 N. Meridian Dr., Suite 400, Carmel, IN 46032.

Blue encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements, explanation of benefits statements, and credit reports for suspicious activity, and to report any suspicious activity to the affiliated institutions immediately. Individuals may contact the three major credit reporting agencies for advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on credit files. The relevant contact information is below: