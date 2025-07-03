BLUE & CO., LLC PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT
Equifax
Experian
TransUnion
1-888-298-0045
1-888-397-3742
1-833-799-5355
Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069
Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013
TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016
Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788
Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013
TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094
Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261.
Media contact:
Tom Harper, Chief Growth Officer, [email protected]
