Arbor Associates, Inc. Notifies Individuals Of Data Security Incident

PETOSKEY, Mich., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Associates, Inc. ("Arbor") has learned of a data security incident that may have involved protected health information. Arbor is an organization that works with healthcare partners to collect patient survey analytics. Arbor has sent notice to this incident to potentially affected individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On April 17, 2025, Arbor became aware of unusual network activity and immediately took steps to secure its systems and perform an investigation. Arbor engaged independent cybersecurity experts to assist with the process. The investigation determined that certain files may have been acquired without authorization between April 15, 2025 and April 17, 2025. As a result, Arbor undertook a comprehensive review of the potentially affected files those files to determine the nature of the information and the individuals to whom the information pertained. That process was completed in May 2025, at which time Arbor then contacted its appropriate healthcare partners and worked diligently with them to provide notice.

Based on Arbor's review, the following protected health information for individuals may have been involved in the incident: first and last name, contact information, age, biological sex, date of birth, service date, CPT or diagnosis code, medial record number, name of insurance, and/or doctor's name. Arbor provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals beginning on July 3, 2025.

Arbor has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, excluding U.S. holidays and can be reached at 1-833-367-8607.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is a top priority for Arbor, which deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Arbor Associates, Inc.

