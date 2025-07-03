Anika Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
Of the shares covered by the Options, one-third will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case for so long as the grantee provides continuous service to Anika through the relevant vesting date.
Unless earlier terminated in accordance with their terms, the Options will expire on the tenth anniversary of the grant date and are otherwise subject to the terms and conditions of the equity award agreement approved by Anika. The Options were granted pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was not subject to stockholder approval.
About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is the global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hyaluronic acid innovations. In partnership with clinicians, our sole focus is dedicated to delivering and advancing osteoarthritis pain management and orthopedic regenerative solutions. At our core is a passion to deliver a differentiated portfolio that improves patient outcomes around the world. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit .
For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
