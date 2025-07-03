US Capital Global Grows USA East And West Coast Teams With Four Senior Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of its national growth strategy, US Capital Global welcomes Steve P. Wilburn, Ruta J. Laukien, Justina McCaffrey, and Caroline Banzali to strengthen its middle market financing team.

San Francisco, California, USA, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the expansion of its U.S. team with the addition of four new bankers: Managing Partner Steve P. Wilburn and Vice Presidents Ruta J. Laukien , Justina McCaffrey , and Caroline Banzali . These seasoned professionals bring decades of expertise across investment banking, energy and infrastructure, tax strategy, private capital, and real estate, further strengthening the firm's presence in key domestic markets and enhancing its ability to deliver bespoke financial solutions to clients nationwide.

With headquarters in San Francisco and operations in cities such as Miami, New York, Philadelphia, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital Global is a leading full-service global private financial group. The firm specializes in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services for the middle market.

“We're delighted to welcome these exceptional professionals to US Capital Global,” said Jeffrey Sweeney , Chairman of the Board of Directors at US Capital Global.“Steve, Ruta, Justina, and Caroline each bring remarkable industry experience, strategic insight, and proven execution capabilities. Their addition marks a significant milestone in our U.S. expansion and further enhances our ability to serve an increasingly diverse and complex client base.”

Steve P. Wilburn joins as Managing Partner of US Capital Global's newly formed Energy and Trade Finance Division. Based in Newport Beach, California, Wilburn brings more than 35 years of leadership in clean energy, infrastructure, defense, and advanced manufacturing. A decorated and combat-wounded U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he has directed more than $2 billion in energy and infrastructure projects globally.

Ruta J. Laukien , joining as Vice President, brings over 15 years of investment banking experience spanning M&A, healthcare, transportation, and venture capital. She has held senior roles at Bear Stearns, Alantra, and Wofford Advisors, and currently manages investments in European DeepTech and HealthTech.

Justina McCaffrey , Vice President, is based in the firm's Palm Beach office and focuses on real estate and private capital transactions. A successful entrepreneur and former federal political candidate in Canada, she sourced over $170 million in qualified deal flow in Q1 2025 alone.

Caroline Banzali , Vice President, is a veteran M&A tax attorney and strategic advisor with more than 25 years of experience. She has held executive roles at top-tier firms and multi-billion-dollar family offices and has deep expertise in structuring complex deals across entertainment, tech, and consumer sectors.

“These four new appointments reflect our commitment to identifying and empowering exceptional talent in the middle market,” said Charles Towle , COO and Managing Partner at US Capital Global.“As we continue to grow our national footprint, their leadership and networks will be instrumental in driving new business and delivering outstanding value to our clients.”

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit .

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at ... .

Managing Partner Steve P. Wilburn and Vice Presidents Ruta J. Laukien, Justina McCaffrey, and Caroline Banzali.

