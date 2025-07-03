Voyages Counseling Launches Neurofeedback Therapy To Transform Mental Health And Cognitive Performance In Colorado

Voyages Counseling

Voyages Counseling in Denver launches Neuro Integrated Therapy (NIT): a neurofeedback-based approach to rewire your brain for peace and healing.

- Eddie EcckerCENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Voyages Counseling, a trusted leader in trauma -informed therapy and holistic care in the Denver metro area, is proud to announce the launch of its Neuro Integrated Therapy Process (NIT)-a groundbreaking neurofeedback-based therapy designed to help individuals rewire their brain, reclaim their peace, and reach peak performance.Rooted in neuroscience and backed by decades of clinical research, NIT combines real-time brain mapping (QEEG), advanced neurofeedback, mindfulness, and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) to treat a wide range of conditions including PTSD, ADHD, anxiety, depression, traumatic brain injury, and performance anxiety."Too often, individuals are labeled or treated in ways that miss the core of what's actually happening neurologically," said Eddie Eccker, founder of Voyages. "With NIT, we provide a fully personalized roadmap-based on your unique brain function-to empower long-term healing and growth."Located in Centennial , CO, Voyages uses“wet system” brain mapping for unparalleled accuracy. Clients receive a tailored plan, frequent feedback loops with their therapist, and access to tools such as photobiomodulation, HRV training, and guided mindfulness to optimize brain readiness before each neurofeedback session.Research shows that neurofeedback can deliver results comparable to stimulant medication in treating ADHD and can yield long-lasting symptom relief for PTSD, according to recent findings by Voigt et al. (2024). The therapy is non-invasive, drug-free, and suitable for clients seeking alternatives to traditional treatments.Whether you're recovering from trauma, managing mental health conditions, or looking to enhance cognitive performance, NIT puts you in the driver's seat of your transformation.Now accepting new clients. Book your initial brain mapping session today.Learn more about Neuro Integrated Therapy or schedule a consultation at .Serving clients in Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Denver Tech Center, Aurora, and greater South Metro Denver.About Voyages CounselingBased in Centennial, CO, Voyages Counseling provides holistic, trauma-informed therapy services for individuals, couples, and families. Their integrative approach blends neuroscience, mindfulness, and compassionate care to create safe, personalized paths to healing.

