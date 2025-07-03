Hebei Jinbiao's Noise Barriers Already Meet New NEA Requirements For Construction Sites Near Residential Areas

Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd has confirmed that its existing barrier panels already comply with the NEA newly mandated perimeter requirements.

- Dave Ng, Sales Director at Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd ("Jinbiao"), a Singapore-based manufacturer of fencing and noise barrier systems, has confirmed that its existing barrier panels already comply with the National Environment Agency's (NEA) newly mandated perimeter requirements for large construction sites near homes, schools, hospitals and other sensitive premises.

New Regulations Demand Higher Standards

Beginning 1 April 2025, any new project valued at S$50 million or more and located within 75 metres of a sensitive receptor must surround the entire site with perimeter barriers at least six metres tall, built from acoustic-absorbing material and tested to achieve a Sound Transmission Class (STC) of ≥ 20 dB. Failure to comply risks enforcement action and fines of up to S$20,000.

The NEA noise regulation residential requirements represent Singapore's commitment to balancing urban development with quality of life for residents. As construction activity intensifies across the island, particularly in densely populated areas, noise barrier construction has become increasingly critical for projects near sensitive areas. The stringent requirements ensure that major noise barriers in Singapore installations minimize their acoustic impact on surrounding communities.

Proven Performance with Acoustic Excellence

Jinbiao's modular panels, which were previously used under Singapore's Quieter Construction Fund initiative, currently deliver an STC 27 rating and can be engineered up to 15 metres high. This performance exceeds the new minimum requirement of STC 20 dB for barriers at least six metres tall. This performance provides contractors with margin above current requirements and potential accommodation for future regulatory changes. The company's systems have been utilized on both public and private construction projects across Singapore since the NEA first introduced quieter site practices.

Streamlined Solutions for Complex Projects

The company operates with in-house design, fabrication and installation teams, which allows for streamlined noise barrier construction schedules. This integrated approach helps builders submit permit applications more efficiently while meeting the new regulatory timeline requirements.

"Regulations can change, but our support doesn't. At Hebei Jinbiao, we've always helped our clients stay compliant, and we'll continue doing that with the latest NEA requirements," says Dave Ng, Sales Director at Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd.

The company's panels are reusable and corrosion-resistant, with compatibility for on-site painting or greenery installation. This design addresses aesthetic considerations for noise barriers in Singapore projects located near residential areas. The modular design allows for easy reconfiguration as construction phases evolve, maximizing the return on investment for contractors who work on multiple sites.

Technical Support Available for Compliance

Contractors requiring technical guidance on the updated specifications can access complimentary consultations with Jinbiao's engineers. The company provides acoustic modelling, site measurements, and documentation including datasheets, load calculations and third-party acoustic test reports to support NEA submissions.

Industry Response to Regulatory Changes

As Singapore continues to implement stricter construction standards in response to urban development pressures, companies like Jinbiao are positioning themselves to meet evolving requirements. The new NEA regulations reflect broader environmental control trends in the construction industry.

About Hebei Jinbiao Construction Materials Pte Ltd

Founded in 2016, Hebei Jinbiao specializes in engineered noise-mitigation products, wire-mesh fencing solutions. The company operates an ISO-certified factory in Hebei, China, with a service hub in Singapore to support Southeast Asian infrastructure and building projects.

