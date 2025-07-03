NAMI Statement On Final Passage Of Bill Cutting Medicaid For Millions Of Americans

Hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to the Medicaid program will be devastating for mental health care

ARLINGTON, Va., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, legislation that will drastically cut critical programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and leave millions of Americans without access to critical health care and support. The bill now goes to the president's desk, and he is expected to sign it as quickly as tomorrow. NAMI is devastated and deeply disheartened by the final passage of this bill and released the following statement from NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr.:

"After hearing from their constituents for months about why this bill would be so harmful, Congress nonetheless moved forward – passing legislation that will drastically roll back access to mental health care for millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid. The facts are clear: people will lose access to lifesaving services and treatments because of the cuts in this bill. We're disappointed, but we are resolute in our efforts to continue fighting to protect mental health."

Despite promises to protect vulnerable populations, this bill makes drastic cuts to Medicaid, which will result in fewer people having health care coverage, fewer health care services available, more expensive care, and a weaker overall U.S. mental health system. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that roughly 17 million Americans will lose coverage as a result of this bill, which cuts more than $1 trillion from the Medicaid program. The bill also makes it harder for people to obtain and afford health insurance on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace and significantly cuts SNAP, impacting millions of working Americans who rely on food assistance to feed their families.

While disappointed by this outcome, the tireless dedication of mental health advocates across the country has been inspiring and signals that the fight to protect and improve mental health care is not over yet. Gillison added:

"NAMI advocates showed up time and time again this year to advocate against this harmful bill – making calls, sending emails, sharing stories, and having important community conversations to try and stop these cuts. While the bill has passed, advocates should be proud of how vocal they have been, putting Medicaid front-and-center in the debate. NAMI will continue our fight to protect mental health, and we will continue to be there to support all people affected by mental illness."

Since January, NAMI's "Protect Medicaid. Protect Mental Health." campaign raised awareness of the impact of Medicaid on mental health care and galvanized action. NAMI advocates contacted Congress more than 155,000 times to urge legislators to protect Medicaid. Advocates also shared more than 1,300 stories about how Medicaid coverage has helped them.

NAMI will continue advocating throughout the implementation of this bill, fighting against harmful changes and ensuring policymakers hear directly from people affected by mental illness. In the meantime, anyone who needs support and resources should contact NAMI's HelpLine , open Monday through Friday (closed July 4), 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. People can reach the HelpLine by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), texting "NAMI" to 62640, visiting nami/help , or emailing [email protected] . If you are in emotional distress, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7/365, by calling or texting 988 to reach a crisis counselor or chatting online at 988Lifeline .

The National Alliance on Mental Illness , is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

