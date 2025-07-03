Opus Genetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The equity awards consisted of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 240,000 shares of the Company's common stock and 150,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The stock options have an exercise price of $0.94, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the grant date of June 30, 2025. The options vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting in equal quarterly installments at the end of each quarter thereafter. The RSUs vest in four equal installments on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary of the grant date. All equity awards are subject to the employees' continued employment with the Company on the applicable vesting dates.
About Opus Genetics
The Company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and small molecule therapies for vision-threatening eye diseases. The Company's pipeline features AAV-based gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), bestrophinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead candidate, OPGx-LCA5, is in a Phase 1/2 trial for LCA5-related mutations and has shown encouraging early results. Additional programs include OPGx-BEST1, a gene therapy targeting BEST1-related retinal degeneration and a Phase 3-ready small molecule therapy for diabetic retinopathy, developed under a Special Protocol Assessment with the FDA. The Company is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a partnered therapy currently approved in one indication and is being studied in two Phase 3 programs for presbyopia and dim light vision disturbances. The Company is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, visit .
Contacts
Investors
Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
IR Advisory Solutions
...
Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
...
Source: Opus Genetics, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment