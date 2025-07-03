Community Impact Coalition Commends Congressional Approval Of“One Big Beautiful Bill,” Protecting Nonprofit Tax Status
The Community Impact Coalition commends Congress for preserving the current tax treatment of tax-exempt organizations and recognizing the vital role that nonprofits play. Maintaining the current approach to nonprofit taxation ensures that tax-exempt organizations can continue to meet urgent community needs.
We urge Congress and the President to continue to prioritize the work of nonprofit organizations in forthcoming policy debates. Protecting tax-exempt status is essential for the continued strength of charities, associations, and professional societies that serve the public and promote societal well-being.
The Community Impact Coalition will continue to advocate on behalf of tax-exempt organizations that serve our communities every day.
---
About the Community Impact Coalition
The Community Impact Coalition is a coalition of over 100 nonprofit organizations, including charities, trade associations, and professional societies. The coalition was launched by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) in January 2025. Its mission is to ensure lawmakers understand the value of 501(c) organizations and advocate against proposals that would eliminate their tax-exempt status.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment