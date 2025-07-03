Quartet Senior Living Announces Lyric A New Independent Living Community Opening Fall 2026 In Bettendorf, Iowa

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Matt Ricketts, Executive Director BETTENDORF, IA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Quartet, Senior Living Village is proud to announce the expansion of its senior living offerings with the opening of Lyric Senior Living , a premier Independent Living community set to welcome residents in Fall 2026.Located adjacent to the existing Quartet campus in Bettendorf, Lyric Senior Living will offer a vibrant and enriching lifestyle for older adults seeking independence, connection and peace of mind. The addition of Independent Living completes Quartet's continuum of care, joining its well-established assisted living and memory care services.Managed by Franciscan Advisory Services , Lyric's mission is rooted in embracing life, compassionate care and lifelong purpose. The new independent living community will reflect these values through modern apartment homes, enriching lifestyle programming, and hospitality-driven amenities designed to empower older adults to live with independence, vitality and grace.Lyric will proudly offer its exclusive Embrace Life culture, a philosophy centered on purposeful living, personal growth and community engagement. This culture will be woven into every aspect of daily life, from resident activities to team member interactions. Complementing this experience is FreshKitchen, Lyric's signature dining program featuring fresh, seasonal, chef-prepared meals served in a warm and comfortable, restaurant-style setting.The community will feature spacious 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes, including select floorplans with 2.5 baths. Each residence is meticulously designed with open floor plans, high ceilings and high-end finishes to provide both style and comfort in every detail.“Lyric Senior Living represents our commitment to providing a lifestyle of choice, comfort and community,” said Matt Ricketts, Executive Director of Lyric Senior Living.“This new addition ensures that residents can thrive at every stage of life with the support they need now and in the future.”Designed with wellness, convenience, and connection in mind, Lyric Senior Living will offer a host of upscale amenities. Residents will enjoy private balconies, beautifully landscaped grounds, a four-season porch, and social spaces such as the Club Room and rooftop terrace with grills and seating. The community will also feature a resort-style pool with a beautiful sundeck, pickleball court, community garden and a dog park with its own wash station.For personal wellness and active living, the community will include a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa, massage room, theatre room and golf simulator. Additional conveniences include a beauty and barber salon, heated underground parking, and a bike storage and repair station. Thoughtfully designed, these high-end amenities deliver both luxury and convenience, ensuring a seamless and enriching lifestyle experience.To learn more or to join the interest list for Lyric Senior Living, please contact Emma Anderson at 563. 261.2372 or email ... or visit .About Franciscan Advisory ServicesFranciscan Advisory Services, a division of Franciscan Ministries , sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities. Originally founded in 2011, its mission is to continue the work of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, by partnering with faith-based organizations to assist them with their real estate development needs. To learn more about Franciscan Advisory Services, call (331) 318-5200 or visit FranciscanAdvisoryServices.

