Shatterproof Statement On The Passage Of The Big Beautiful Bill

WASHINGTON, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to addressing the addiction crisis in the U.S., applauds the inclusion of a critical public health policy in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act: the permanent closure of the de minimis loophole. This bipartisan provision is an essential step toward reducing the flow of illicit fentanyl and other synthetic drugs into our communities, and we commend lawmakers for prioritizing this long-overdue measure.

At the same time, we are deeply concerned about the bill's potential impact on access to treatment for individuals living with substance use disorder (SUD). Medicaid is the nation's single largest payer of addiction treatment services-serving a population in which 21% are impacted by SUD, compared to 16% of those with commercial insurance.

The impact on Medicaid is likely to have a harmful ripple effect across the healthcare system. At a time when overdoses remain at crisis levels, states need greater – not fewer – resources to meet the critical needs of families and communities to prevent and treat SUD. In 2024, nearly 250,000 deaths were attributed to overdoses and/or alcohol use disorder, in addition to untold societal and economic costs.

Shatterproof remains committed to ensuring individuals and families affected by addiction have access to evidence-based, lifesaving care. We urge Congress to prioritize support for essential infrastructure during the FY2026 appropriations process, including support for the National Survey on Drug Use and Health and funding to improve findtreatment, the national treatment locator, by incorporating meaningful quality metrics.

Shatterproof stands as a nonpartisan, evidence-driven resource committed to supporting those affected by addiction and creating a more resilient nation.

About Shatterproof

Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the burden of substance use disorder in the United States. Shatterproof is focused on increasing access to quality, science-based addiction treatment; educating society on prevention, treatment and recovery; driving change through public policy; and reducing addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives. Shatterproof operates with three imperatives: base everything on science; help people today while also catalyzing partnerships to improve the healthcare system for future generations; and follow rigorous metrics for maximum impact. Find Shatterproof on Facebook , X and YouTube : @ShatterproofHQ or follow us on Instagram at @weareshatterproof . To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Shatterproof

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED